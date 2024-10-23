The Best Sleeping Positions for a More Comfortable Day

If you were asked your favorite sleep position, you’d probably be able to answer pretty quickly.

But it can be a little trickier to figure out the best sleeping position -- one that helps you reduce your aches and pains and maximize the enormous health benefits that research has shown a good night’s sleep can provide.

Here are the positions that the experts recommend, whether you’re pregnant, prone to snoring, dealing with back or neck pain, or have other conditions that can benefit from the right position while you rest.

Plus, experts offer tips on making the most of your current favorite position and "training" yourself to sleep in different ones that might be better for you.