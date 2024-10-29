What an Expert Says About Taking Magnesium for Sleep

Magnesium is a mineral found in a range of foods and in dietary supplements, according to the Sleep Foundation.

It produces protein, bone and DNA; maintains blood sugar and pressure; and regulates the muscles, nerves and the cardiovascular system, according to the foundation.

This nutrient is needed for more than 300 biochemical reactions in the body, according to the National Library of Medicine.

“It is used by hundreds of enzymes in the body to complete important functions at the cellular level,” Gurubhagavatula said.

People with type 2 diabetes, a gastrointestinal disorder, alcohol use disorder or who are seniors may be more at risk for magnesium deficiency, according to a Cleveland Clinic story on magnesium for sleep.