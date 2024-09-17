Hemorrhagic Stroke: What It Is, Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Recovery

The symptoms of a hemorrhagic stroke are often sudden and may be preceded by warning signs. A useful mnemonic for recognizing these symptoms is BE FAST:

Balance: Sudden onset of balance problems, potentially presenting as vertigo, dizziness or difficulty walking.

Eyes: Sudden onset of vision problems, such as blurry vision, double vision or blindness.

Face: Sudden onset of facial issues, including numbness, tingling, weakness or drooping.

Arm: Sudden onset of arm problems, including numbness, tingling or weakness.

Speech: Sudden onset of speech problems, such as slurred speech, difficulty communicating or inability to understand.

Time: Time is crucial; it's vital to call 911 immediately upon experiencing any of these symptoms for prompt treatment and better outcomes.