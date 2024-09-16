Ischemic Stroke: What It Is, Symptoms, Causes, Treatment & Recovery

Brain injury during an ischemic stroke results within minutes to hours after the blood vessel blockage occurs. The goal of acute stroke treatment is to resolve the blockage as quickly as possible after it starts. There are treatments available to do this, but they are only available in a certain timeframe and at the hospital, so it is important to call 911 and go to the closest hospital as soon as you notice symptoms concerning a stroke.

IV thrombolysis

Intravenous (IV) tissue plasminogen activator, either alteplase or tenecteplase, is a clot-busting medication that is administered through an IV, and it can help dissolve blood clots and improve blood flow to the part of the brain being affected by a stroke.

If eligible, you can receive this medication up to 4.5 hours from your last known normal. The last known normal is the date and time at which you were last known to be without signs or symptoms of a stroke, or at your previous neurologic baseline. This may mean that if you wake up with stroke symptoms, your last known normal was when you went to bed the night before, if you were asymptomatic at that time.

Patients who receive IV thrombolysis need to be monitored closely in the hospital for at least 24 hours.

Mechanical thrombectomy

When someone is having a stroke that is caused by a large blood vessel being blocked in the neck or the brain, they may be a candidate for a procedure called a mechanical thrombectomy to physically remove this blood clot. In a mechanical thrombectomy, a small catheter (tube) is inserted into a large blood vessel in the wrist or groin, and the catheter is threaded through the arteries up to the brain to the area of the blockage. Then suction and a wire-cage device, called a stent retriever, is used to grab onto the clot and remove it. After this, the entire device is removed from the artery. This procedure can be done up to 24 hours from the last known normal in some patients.