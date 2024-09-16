Stroke: What It Is, Types, Symptoms, Causes, Risk Factors, Treatment & Prevention

When a blockage causes a stroke, healthcare professionals call it a cerebral infarct or an ischemic stroke . The word ischemic means an area of the brain does not get enough oxygen and starts to fail. In a brief time—sometimes just minutes—the injury becomes permanent, and that part of the brain is lost forever.

We call it a transient ischemic attack , or TIA, if the blockage goes away very quickly, within minutes, and there is no permanent injury. With a TIA, people go back to normal, usually within an hour. The symptoms of ischemic stroke and TIA are the same. The only difference is in how long they last.

When the bursting of a blood vessel causes a stroke, healthcare professionals call it an intracerebral hemorrhage or a hemorrhagic stroke . When a blood vessel to the brain bursts, there is bleeding in the brain or on the surface of the brain. The bleeding causes two problems: loss of blood flow to the brain and pressure on the brain. Depending on how much bleeding there is, symptoms might be mild or very severe, even lethal.

When bleeding is on the surface of the brain, usually from the bursting of an aneurysm, which is a bulge in a blood vessel on the surface of the brain, it’s called a subarachnoid hemorrhage.