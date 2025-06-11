Dermatology Special

3D Total Body Photography Helpful for Diagnosing Skin Disease

Patients mostly expressed positive views on this technology, while privacy and shame were identified as barriers to its use
asian woman skin red face
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Skin Disorders
Telehealth
Diagnosis

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com