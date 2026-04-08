Dermatology Special

AAD: AI-Based Medical Device Has High Accuracy for Skin Cancer

Sensitivity of DERM+ for identifying melanoma was 93.7 percent and for SCC, BCC was 100 and 99.2 percent
dermascope phone
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Screening
Skin Cancer
Artificial Intelligence
melanoma
Smartphone

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