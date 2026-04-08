AAD: AI-Based Medical Device Has High Accuracy for Skin Cancer

WEDNESDAY, April 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- An artificial intelligence (AI)-based medical device, DERM+, has a high degree of diagnostic accuracy for identifying skin cancer, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology, held from March 27 to 31 in Denver.Helen Marsden, M.D., from Skin Analytics in London, and colleagues examined the performance of an AI-based medical device, DERM+, to detect skin cancer from dermoscopic images of suspicious skin lesions in a prospective, cross-sectional, single-arm, multicenter study. Patients with at least one skin lesion selected for biopsy were recruited. Lesions were imaged by smartphone cameras with dermoscopic lens attachments; images captured by the iPhone 11 with a DL200HR lens were examined by DERM+ and the outputs were compared to diagnosis confirmed by histopathology.Overall, 1,074 lesions from 983 patients had iPhone 11/DL200HR images; 992 images passed DERM+ image suitability checks. The dataset included 513 malignant lesions (126 melanoma and 102 squamous cell carcinoma [SCC]) and 479 nonmalignant lesions. The researchers found that the sensitivity of DERM+ was 93.7, 100, and 99.2 percent for identifying melanoma, SCC, and basal cell carcinoma (BCC), respectively. For identifying biopsy-confirmed nonmalignant lesions, the specificity of DERM+ was 24.4 percent."DERM+ is able to identify melanoma, SCC, BCC and nonmalignant lesions with a high degree of diagnostic accuracy," the authors write.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter