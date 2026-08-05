Dermatology Special

Adverse Event Profile Comparable for Superficial Radiation, Surgery for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

10 adverse events occurred beyond expected reactions among 312 patients with 637 malignancies
skin cancer melanoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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