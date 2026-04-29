Adverse Events Not Increased With Multiple ITIs in Hidradenitis Suppurativa

WEDNESDAY, April 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), multiple intramuscular triamcinolone injections (ITIs) do not increase the short- or long-term risk for adverse corticosteroid effects compared with multiple courses of oral prednisone (OP) or a single ITI, according to a study published in the March issue of SKIN.Madelyn Schmidt and Kathleen Kroger, M.D., from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, examined the short-term (one month) and long-term (one year) risk for adverse effects after multiple ITIs in patients with HS. A total of 892 patients with HS who received one ITI were identified and matched with 892 patients with HS who received three or more ITIs within one year. A second analysis compared the risk profile of 650 patients with HS who received three or more ITIs and 650 patients with HS who received three or more regimens of 20 mg OP within one year.The researchers found that patients with multiple ITIs did not have a significantly increased one-month or one-year risk for metabolic conditions, infections, psychiatric syndromes, or peptic ulcers compared with a single ITI. Patients with multiple ITIs did not have a significant difference in the one-year risk for metabolic conditions, osteoporosis, cataracts, glaucoma, psychiatric syndromes, peptic ulcers, or infections compared with those receiving OP. A significantly higher risk for hypertension was seen among those with OP."Our findings are consistent with previous studies that have reported a comparable safety profile of ITIs in other dermatologic conditions," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter