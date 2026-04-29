Dermatology Special

Adverse Events Not Increased With Multiple ITIs in Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Short- or long-term risk for adverse corticosteroid effects did not increase with multiple intramuscular triamcinolone injections
hidradenitis suppurativa
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Steroids
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
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