Dermatology Special

AI Achieves Comparable Melanoma Diagnostics to Dermatologists

Higher sensitivity and specificity seen in single study reporting on AI-assisted dermatologists
skin cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Artificial Intelligence
Diagnosis
melanoma

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