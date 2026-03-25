AI Achieves Comparable Melanoma Diagnostics to Dermatologists

WEDNESDAY, March 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For melanoma diagnosis, artificial intelligence (AI) systems perform at comparable levels to dermatologists, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online March 25 in JAMA Dermatology.Sara Laiouar-Pedari, Ph.D., from the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg, and colleagues examined the diagnostic performance of dermatologists, AI systems, and dermatologists assisted by AI in prospective studies of melanoma detection. The systematic review included 11 prospective studies with more than 2,500 patients and 50 participant-dermatologists.The researchers found that dermatologists achieved a pooled sensitivity and specificity of 78.6 and 75.2 percent, respectively, while AI alone achieved sensitivity and specificity of 80.9 and 75.6 percent, respectively. Sensitivity and specificity were 91.9 and 83.7 percent, respectively, in the single study reporting on AI-assisted dermatologists. AI demonstrated higher specificity and sensitivity in direct clinical comparisons. Most studies had a high risk for bias in domains of patient selection and index test, mainly due to preselection of lesions suspected of melanoma and binary classifications."AI achieves dermatologist-level performance for dermoscopic melanoma diagnosis, with no significant differences in pooled sensitivity or specificity," the authors write. "This finding is encouraging for clinical translation."Two authors disclosed ties to the medical device and/or pharmaceutical industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter