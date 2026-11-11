Dermatology Special

Bedside Risk Tool Determines Risk for Unexpected Admission After Outpatient Skin Cancer Reconstruction

Unexpected admission occurred in 14.5 percent of patients; drivers include operative complexity, anesthesia type
suture wound melanoma mohs skin cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Surgery
Skin Cancer
Anesthesia
Hospitalization