Black Children Have Low Proportion of Dermatology Use

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Black children have a low proportion of dermatology use across common pediatric skin conditions, according to a study published online May 6 in JAMA Dermatology.Nicolas G. Quan, from the University of Colorado in Aurora, and colleagues conducted a multicenter cross-sectional study of eight U.S. children's hospitals to describe the frequencies of common pediatric skin diseases and patterns of dermatology use, stratified by race and ethnicity. The study cohort included 536,776 children with one or more dermatology clinic visits or two or more nondermatology clinic visits coded for atopic dermatitis (AD), acne, infantile hemangioma, psoriasis, or hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).Case counts were 377,970, 139,632, 54,305, 11,339, and 5,722 for AD, acne, infantile hemangioma, psoriasis, and HS, respectively. The researchers found that across race and ethnicity groups, there was variation in electronic health record-derived frequencies. There were 10,469 and 3,099 cases of AD per 100,000 Black and White children, respectively, and 290 and 764 cases of infantile hemangioma per 100,000 Black and White children, respectively. Across all five conditions, Black children had a low proportion of dermatology use, but had high frequencies of AD, acne, and HS."Further work is needed to understand whether these patterns represent appropriate care use or care gaps in the pediatric population," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter