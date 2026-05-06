Dermatology Special

Black Children Have Low Proportion of Dermatology Use

Findings seen for children with atopic dermatitis, acne, infantile hemangioma, psoriasis, and hidradenitis suppurativa
black child
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Race
Skin Disorders
Psoriasis
Acne
Ethnicity
Atopic Dermatitis
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
Children
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