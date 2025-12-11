Dermatology Special

Botulinum Toxin Safe, Effective for Refractory Digital Ischemia

High rates of complete response seen for ischemia, ulcers, gangrene; adverse events occurred infrequently
vial
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Skin Disorders
Ulcers
Botox
Vascular

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com