Dermatology Special

Cancer Risk Not Increased With Biologic Versus Nonbiologic Therapy in Psoriasis

No increased risk for cancer or keratinocyte carcinoma seen in association with biologic versus nonbiologic systemic therapies
psoriasis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Cancer
Psoriasis
Biologics