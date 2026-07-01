Dermatology Special

Capecitabine Reduces Incident Keratinocyte Carcinomas in Field Cancerization

Reduction seen in mean keratinocyte carcinoma surgeries in all years of treatment versus year before treatment
skin cancer melanoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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