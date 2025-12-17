Dermatology Special

Causal Effect Suggested for BMI, IBD on Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Mendelian randomization analyses support effect of BMI and IBD, with no signs of pleiotropy
hidradenitis suppurativa
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
BMI

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com