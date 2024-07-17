Cendakimab Effective for Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

WEDNESDAY, July 17, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, cendakimab is effective, with a significant reduction seen in the primary end point with 720 mg once weekly, according to a study published online July 17 in JAMA Dermatology.

Andrew Blauvelt, M.D., from Oregon Medical Research Center in Portland, and colleagues examined the efficacy and safety of cendakimab versus placebo in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in a phase 2 randomized trial. Adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis and inadequate response to topical medications were enrolled at 69 sites in five countries, and 220 were randomly assigned to receive subcutaneous cendakimab 360 mg every two weeks (55 patients); 720 mg every two weeks (55 patients); 720 mg once weekly (54 patients); or placebo (56 patients).

The researchers found that the primary end point of the mean percentage change in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) scores from baseline to week 16 was met for cendakimab 720 mg once weekly versus placebo (−84.4 versus −62.7), but was not statistically significant for 720 mg every two weeks (−76.0 versus −62.7). The treatment effect was comparable for 360 mg every two weeks and 720 mg once weekly (−16.3 versus −21.8); since the hierarchical testing sequence was interrupted, significance was not claimed.

"Cendakimab demonstrated progressive atopic dermatitis improvement at all doses during 16 weeks of treatment," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb, which manufactures cendakimab and funded the study.

Abstract/Full Text