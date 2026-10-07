Dermatology Special

Chronic Immune-Related AEs Common in Patients With Melanoma Receiving Anti-PD-1 Therapy

Odds of chronic immune-related adverse events increased for corticosteroid-treated patients with earlier-onset irAEs
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Immunotherapy
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