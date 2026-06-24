Combination of Clascoterone Cream, Adapalene Gel Beneficial for Acne

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with acne, combination treatment with clascoterone cream 1 percent and adapalene gel 0.3 percent is efficacious and safe, according to a study published in the June issue of the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology.Leon Kircik, M.D., from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and colleagues conducted a 20-week, open-label, pilot study to examine the efficacy and safety of clascoterone cream 1 percent combined with adapalene gel 0.3 percent in patients with acne. Participants were aged 12 years and older and had moderate-to-severe acne. They applied clascoterone cream twice daily and adapalene gel once daily for 16 weeks; 20 participants were enrolled and 17 completed the study.The researchers found 65 percent of patients achieved an Investigator's Global Assessment score of clear or almost clear at week 16. From baseline to week 16, significant reductions were seen in lesion counts (mean percent reduction: 90.5, 84.8, and 87.3 percent for inflammatory, noninflammatory, and total, respectively) and in the Dermatology Life Quality Index score (mean reduction, 3.7). Treatment was tolerated well, with no reports of adverse events, and most local skin reactions were reported as absent or trace."These findings indicate that combining clascoterone cream 1 percent with adapalene gel 0.3 percent is a safe and effective treatment strategy for patients with acne, consistent with the American Academy of Dermatology's recommendation to use multimodal therapy targeting multiple aspects of acne pathogenesis," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical and dermatology industries, including Sun Pharma, which funded the study.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter