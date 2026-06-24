Dermatology Special

Combination of Clascoterone Cream, Adapalene Gel Beneficial for Acne

65 percent of patients achieved IGA score of clear or almost clear; significant reductions seen in lesion counts, DLQI score
acne cream
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Prescription Drugs
Acne
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