Combo Microfocused US, Microneedle Fractional Radiofrequency Safe, Effective for Facial Rejuvenation

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 1, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Microfocused ultrasound (MFU) combined with microneedle fractional radiofrequency (MFR) is safe and effective for facial rejuvenation, according to a study published online Sept. 22 in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology.Ruiyao Wang, M.D., from the First Affiliated Hospital of Chongqing Medical University in China, and colleagues examined the efficacy and safety of MFU combined with MFR for facial rejuvenation in a study involving 26 patients experiencing facial laxity. Each of the patients received one full-face MFU treatment and one MFR treatment on one side of the face; treatments were performed on the same day.The researchers observed notable enhancements in skin texture, wrinkles, pores, spots, and red areas on the combined treatment side in a VISIA analysis. A significant reduction was seen in subcutaneous fat thickness, particularly at the masseter and the middle of the cheek, on the combined side on ultrasound examinations. Improvements in the Global Aesthetic Improvement Scale and Wrinkle Severity Rating Scale scores were seen; at the three-month mark, the combined treatment side outperformed the control side. Satisfaction with treatment outcomes was reported by more than 90 percent of participants. Mild side effects were seen, including erythema, purpura, and edema, which resolved without special interventions."The combined approach is deemed highly safe with comparatively low pain and has demonstrated enhanced effects in skin tightening, pigment reduction, and pore refinement," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.