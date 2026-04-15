Dermatology Special

Consensus-Based Definitions Developed for Disease Activity in Atopic Dermatitis

Definitions developed for low disease activity, very low disease activity, remission in atopic dermatitis
eczema atopic dermatitis rash
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Eczema
Atopic Dermatitis

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