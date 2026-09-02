Dermatology Special

Consensus Defined for Treatment of Severe Alopecia Areata in the United States

For all patients, oral Janus kinase inhibitors were the primary, long-term therapy, with dupilumab an alternative for comorbid atopy
alopecia areata
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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