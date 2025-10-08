Dermatology Special

Cosibelimab Tied to Robust, Durable Response for Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Findings seen for patients with metastatic or locally advanced disease, with low rates of severe immune-related adverse events
vial
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Skin Cancer
Prescription Drugs

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com