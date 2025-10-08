Cosibelimab Tied to Robust, Durable Response for Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 8, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (mCSCC), cosibelimab is associated with robust long-term responses, according to a study published online Sept. 29 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.Emily S. Ruiz, M.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues report long-term efficacy and safety outcomes from a pivotal study of cosibelimab in mCSCC (78 individuals) or locally advanced CSCC (laCSCC; 31 individuals).The researchers found that during a median follow-up of 29.3 months for patients with mCSCC, the objective response rate was 50.0 percent and the complete response was 12.8 percent. The median duration of response (DOR) was not reached, and estimated 24-month DOR was 72.1 percent. For patients with laCSCC followed for a median of 24.1 months, the objective response rate was 54.8 percent and the complete response was 25.8 percent. Similarly, a median DOR was not reached, and the estimated 24-month DOR was 80.2 percent. For immune-related adverse events, the rate was 27.6 percent (3.6 percent were grade 3)."These results provide additional support for the use of cosibelimab in patients with mCSCC and laCSCC," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Checkpoint Therapeutics, which manufactures cosibelimab and funded the study.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter