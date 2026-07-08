ctDNA More Accurate Than MCPyV Antibody Test for Merkel Cell Carcinoma Recurrence

WEDNESDAY, July 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For detecting Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) recurrence, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) is more accurate than MCC polyomavirus (MCPyV) oncoprotein antibody tests, according to a study published online July 8 in JAMA Dermatology.Manisha Thakuria, M.D., from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues compared the performance of ctDNA and the MCPyV oncoprotein antibody test for detecting MCC recurrence in a multicenter cohort study across three U.S. academic centers. Patients with stage I to IV MCC underwent serial paired ctDNA and antibody testing between April 2020 and March 2024.The study included 169 patients with 703 paired tests. The researchers found that during a median follow-up of 483 days, there were 36 clinical recurrences from 32 patients. ctDNA had a significantly higher positive predictive value at 365 days compared with antibody testing (73 versus 52 percent), higher negative predictive value at 90 days (99 versus 97 percent), and a greater hazard ratio (47.9 versus 7.3; hazard ratio ratio, 6.6). Compared with use of ctDNA testing alone, use of both ctDNA tests and antibody tests together identified only one additional recurrence."Notably, while the use of antibody testing is limited to a subset of patients with virus-positive MCC and who produce measurable MCPyV antibodies, ctDNA is applicable across patients with both virus-positive and virus-negative tumors, pre- and postimmunotherapy exposure, and pre- and post-first recurrence, making it a more broadly reliable biomarker," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter