Dermatology Special

ctDNA More Accurate Than MCPyV Antibody Test for Merkel Cell Carcinoma Recurrence

ctDNA had significantly higher PPV at 365 days, higher NPV at 90 days, and greater hazard ratio
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
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