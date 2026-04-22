Dermatology Special

Dermatological Manifestations Common in Parkinson Disease

Xerosis and hyperhidrosis are the most common; nonmelanoma types are the most common skin cancers
Parkinson MS
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Parkinson's
Skin Disorders

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