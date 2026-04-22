Dermatological Manifestations Common in Parkinson Disease

WEDNESDAY, April 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Dermatological manifestations are common in Parkinson disease (PD), with xerosis and hyperhidrosis being the most frequent, according to a study published in the March issue of SKIN.Stephanie Deborah Djuanda, M.D., from the Atma Jaya Catholic University of Indonesia, and colleagues examined the prevalence of dermatological manifestations in PD through pooled data in a review that included observational studies reporting dermatological prevalence in PD.The analyses included 22 studies evaluating dermatological manifestations in PD. The researchers found that the combined prevalence rates were 1, 6, 18, 23, 23, 15, 17, 54, and 37 percent for melanoma, nonmelanoma skin cancer, actinic keratosis, seborrheic dermatitis, erythema intertrigo, rosacea, tinea, xerosis, and hyperhidrosis, respectively. Across most results, there was significant variability. The most common skin cancers were nonmelanoma types -- basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma."Given the frequency of these manifestations, integrating routine dermatological assessment into PD management is essential for comprehensive patient care," the authors write. "Future research should aim to standardize methodologies to further explore the clinical implications of these cutaneous symptoms."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter