Dermatology Special

Dermatologist-Performed Skin Cancer Screening Has Low Melanoma Detection Rate

Highest detection was seen among older adults and those with prior nonmelanoma skin cancer
skin cancer exam dermatologist doctor
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Screening
Skin Cancer
melanoma
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