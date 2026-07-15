Dermatologist-Performed Skin Cancer Screening Has Low Melanoma Detection Rate

WEDNESDAY, July 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Dermatologist-performed total body skin examinations (TBSEs) in an unselected population are associated with detection of early-stage malignancy and premalignancy, but the melanoma detection rate is low, according to a study published online June 18 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.Olivia M. Burke, M.D., from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Florida, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the diagnostic yield, biopsy burden, and temporal trends of dermatologist-led TBSEs in an academic screening program. The cohort included 3,127 encounters from 1,572 University of Miami employees and spouses who underwent annual TBSEs.The researchers found that premalignant, in situ, and malignant lesions were detected in 11.0, 0.22, and 2.6 percent of examinations, respectively. Of the screenings with malignant findings, 69 and 12 revealed basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, respectively. Older adults and those with prior nonmelanoma skin cancer had the highest detection. Low predictive value was seen for patient-reported "spots of concern" (positive predictive value: 2.7, 0.5, and 1.2 percent for premalignant, in situ, and malignant, respectively). The overall number needed to biopsy was 4.83; across rounds, there was improvement from 6.10 to 2.79."The low melanoma detection rate and modest overall malignant yield suggest that universal or annual screening in unselected populations is unlikely to be efficient," the authors write. "These findings support the development of risk factor-based screening guidelines that target high-yield populations, balancing the benefits of early detection with the potential harms of overdiagnosis and unnecessary procedures."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter