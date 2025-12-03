Dermatoscopes Compared for Dermoscopy Performance, Teledermatology Use

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Both a lower-cost, ambient-light, nonpolarized dermatoscope and a higher-cost, illuminated, polarized dermatoscope enable patients to perform dermoscopy and receive teledermatology recommendations, according to a study published online Dec. 3 in JAMA Dermatology.Deonna M. Ackermann, M.P.H., from the University of Sydney, and colleagues compared a lower-cost ambient-light, nonpolarized dermatoscope to a higher-cost, illuminated, polarized dermatoscope for patient-performed teledermoscopy following early-stage melanoma treatment. The study included adults previously treated for early-stage melanoma in the patient-led surveillance arm of the MEL-SELF trial.Of 251 participants, 175 received a teledermatologist management recommendation for baseline images (polarized: 71.9 percent; ambient light: 67.5 percent). The researchers found that the proportion who received at least one recommendation was similar between the groups by 12 months (81.3 percent for polarized; 76.4 percent for ambient light). A per-image analysis showed more polarized images than ambient-light images were reportable and supported a recommendation (95.0 versus 91.1 percent). More positive feedback was provided for polarized images by teledermatologists, with blurriness (14 versus nine) and poor lighting (six versus zero) occurring more often with ambient light images. Patient usability ratings were similar (moderately/very easy, 39.8 versus 36.6 percent); more image quality issues were reported by ambient light dermatoscope users. The cost of the polarized device was higher ($324.16 versus $35.40)."Decisions to adopt a particular device should consider not only image quality but also costs, user training requirements, and implementation feasibility," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to the medical device, biotechnology, and dermatology industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter