Dermatology Special

Dermatoscopy, Close-Up Imaging Provide Complementary Diagnostic Insight

Dermatoscopy enhances sensitivity but has lower specificity than clinical close-up for detection of malignant skin lesions
skin cancer melanoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Screening
Skin Cancer
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