Dermoscopic Patterns Identified for Acral Lentiginous Melanoma

WEDNESDAY, March 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The parallel ridge pattern is the most sensitive and specific feature for acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM), and multicomponent structures are also significantly associated with ALM, according to a review published online March 11 in JAMA Dermatology.Chidimma J. Okwara, M.D., from the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to assess dermoscopic patterns that differentiate ALM from benign acral nevi. The review included 41 studies, with 8,845 acral nevi from 35 studies and 801 ALMs from 18 studies.The researchers found that the most sensitive and specific feature for ALM was the parallel ridge pattern (79.6 percent versus 0.6 percent in nevi). Significant associations were also seen for multicomponent structures with ALM (45.8 percent versus 5.0 percent in nevi). In contrast, in nevi, parallel furrow (51.8 percent versus 8.9 percent in ALM) and lattice-like patterns (13.0 percent versus 2.7 percent in ALM) were significantly more common. Inconsistent or nonsignificant associations were seen for other features, including fibrillar, homogeneous, globular, reticular, other, and nontypical patterns."By clarifying which dermoscopic patterns most reliably distinguish ALM from benign acral lesions, this study provides evidence-based criteria to support earlier recognition, facilitate timely treatment, and improve clinical outcomes," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).