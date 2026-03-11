Dermatology Special

Dermoscopic Patterns Identified for Acral Lentiginous Melanoma

Parallel ridge pattern was the most sensitive and specific feature for ALM versus benign acral nevi
melanoma
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
melanoma

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com