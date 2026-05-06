Dermoscopic Patterns of iSCC Vary by Anatomic Location, NCCN Risk

WEDNESDAY, May 6, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with invasive cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (iSCC), dermoscopic patterns vary by anatomical location and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) risk criteria, according to a brief report published online April 27 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.Marco Spadafora, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia in Italy, and colleagues conducted a retrospective review of histopathologically confirmed iSCCs with dermoscopic images. The lesions were classified into macro-areas and categorized as low-, high-, or very high-risk based on NCCN criteria.A total of 768 iSCCs were analyzed; of these, 79.9 percent occurred on the head/neck. The researchers found that poorly differentiated cutaneous SCCs were frequently located on the lower limbs and acral sites (71.4 and 52.0 percent, respectively). Site-related differences were seen on dermoscopy: Small-caliber vessels predominated on upper limbs and acral sites (73.8 and 75.9 percent, respectively); diffuse vascularity was common on the trunk and lower limbs (70.4 and 62.5 percent, respectively); and on acral sites and head/neck, a peripheral distribution prevailed (73.4 and 51.9 percent, respectively). Overall, dotted-glomerular vessels were frequent (65.6 percent), while arborizing vessels were more common on the trunk and head/neck (38.6 and 30.8 percent, respectively). By NCCN risk category, 8.5, 79.4, and 12.2 percent were low-, high-, and very high-risk, respectively; there was an increase seen in age with risk severity. Small-caliber, dotted-glomerular or hairpin vessels and white scale were often seen on low-risk tumors, while linear irregular or arborizing vessels and ulceration were more often seen on high-risk tumors."Dermoscopy may support earlier risk upgrading while histology is pending, although the retrospective design [warrants] validation," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter