Dermatology Special

Dermoscopic Patterns of iSCC Vary by Anatomic Location, NCCN Risk

Linear irregular or arborizing vessels and ulceration were more often seen on high-risk tumors
skin cancer moles senior man dermatologist melanoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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