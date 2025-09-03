Dermatology Special

Diagnostic Excisional Biopsies With Clear Margins Sufficient for Melanoma in Situ

In study, only one local recurrence seen in patient with involved margins at the excisional biopsy who did not undergo wide excision
suture wound melanoma mohs skin cancer
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Surgery
Biopsy
melanoma

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com