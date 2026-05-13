Distinct Regional Patterns Seen in Malignant Skin Cancer

WEDNESDAY, May 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Distinct regional patterns are seen in malignant skin cancer, according to a research letter published online May 13 in JAMA Dermatology.Youyou Zhou, M.D., Ph.D., from the Shenzhen People's Hospital in China, and colleagues analyzed the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) 2023 dataset to summarize the epidemiology, subgroup patterns, and projections for malignant skin cancer to 2050.The researchers found geographical variation in skin cancers in 2023, with disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) concentrated in high-Sociodemographic Index (SDI) regions. A similar trend was seen for prevalence; melanoma was highest in Oceania, and squamous cell carcinoma peaked in high-income Western countries, especially the United States; basal cell carcinoma was highest in Oceania, North America, and Northern Europe. Trends diverged across SDI levels from 1990 to 2023; consistent increases in incidence were seen in low- and middle-SDI regions, with pronounced growth in melanoma. Similar upward trends were seen in the high-income Asia-Pacific region. A divergent pattern was seen in the high-income North America region, with a decrease in melanoma incidence (−10.5 percent) and increases in squamous cell carcinoma and basal cell carcinoma (154.1 and 34.6 percent, respectively). Continued global burden increases are projected through 2050, with melanoma DALYs increasing from about 2 million to more than 3.3 million from 2025 to 2050, squamous cell carcinoma DALYs increasing from 1.2 to 4.0 million from 2025 to 2050, and basal cell carcinoma approaching 5 million in 2050. Steep growth trajectories are projected across all three cancers for low- and middle-SDI regions."This GBD-based global analysis captures the rising burden in low- and middle-SDI regions -- populations underrepresented in established high-income country registries," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter