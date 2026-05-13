Dermatology Special

Distinct Regional Patterns Seen in Malignant Skin Cancer

Consistent increases seen in incidence in low-, middle-SDI regions, while trends vary in high-SDI regions
melanoma skin cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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