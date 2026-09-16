Dermatology Special

Dupilumab Seems Safe, Effective for Pediatric Patients With Eczema

Higher NRS for pruritus and quality-of-life scores consistently reported by children aged 6 months to 5 years
eczema dermatitis itch child rash
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Prescription Drugs
Eczema
Atopic Dermatitis
Children
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