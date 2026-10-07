Dermatology Special

EADV: Intralesional BO-112 Injection Promising for Basal Cell Carcinoma Lesions

Intralesional BO-112 injection achieves high rates of composite visual and pathological response
vaccination with serum and syringe needle
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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