EADV: Intralesional BO-112 Injection Promising for Basal Cell Carcinoma Lesions

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 7, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with basal cell carcinoma (BCC) lesions, intralesional BO-112 injection achieves high rates of composite visual and pathological response, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology, held from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Vienna.Josep Malvehy, M.D., Ph.D., from Hospital Clínic De Barcelona in Spain, and colleagues conducted a phase 2b trial to examine the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of intralesional BO-112 injection in 50 patients (40 high-risk [HR] and 10 low-risk [LR]) with resectable, histologically confirmed BCC lesions. Patients received three once-weekly intralesional injections, followed by complete surgical excision.The researchers found that the composite primary end point, defined as visual and pathological response of grade 3 or better in all treated lesions, was achieved by 61 percent of patients, with high visual and histological concordance. Overall, 58 and 70 percent of HR and LR patients, respectively, had response rates. Complete and major pathological responses were seen in 56 and 50 percent of HR and LR patients, respectively. Fifty-six percent of HR head and neck patients achieved a complete visual and complete pathological response (both grade 1). Overall, 91 and nine of 100 treatment-related adverse events were mild (grade 1) and moderate (grade 2), respectively; none were severe (grade ≥3) and none were serious. Pyrexia, injection site pain, injection site swelling, and headache were the most frequent treatment-related adverse events (12, 20, 8, and 6 percent, respectively)."These findings support BO-112's potential as a well-tolerated, nonsurgical option for this population," Malvehy said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to Highlight Therapeutics, which is developing BO-112.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter