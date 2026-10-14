EADV: Oral Zasocitinib Beneficial for Adults With Plaque Psoriasis

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, zasocitinib is associated with superior skin clearance across multiple end points compared with the approved oral tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor deucravacitinib, according to a study presented at the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology Congress 2026, held Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Vienna.Linda Stein Gold, M.D., from the Henry Ford Medical Center in Detroit, and colleagues examined the efficacy and safety of zasocitinib versus deucravacitinib in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in a head-to-head clinical trial. Eligible adults were randomly assigned to receive zasocitinib 30 mg once daily (QD) or deucravacitinib 6 mg QD (301 and 303 patients, respectively).The researchers found that zasocitinib demonstrated a significantly greater Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) 100 response rate compared with deucravacitinib at week 16 (36.5 versus 13.9 percent). In addition, at week 16, zasocitinib demonstrated greater PASI 90, absolute PASI ≤2, and static Physician's Global Assessment 0 response rates. For all of these outcomes, higher response rates with zasocitinib than deucravacitinib were observed as early as week 8. Zasocitinib demonstrated a greater least-squares mean change from baseline in the Dermatology Life Quality Index score and Itch Numerical Rating Scale in evaluable patients at week 16 versus deucravacitinib.These data "provide a more complete picture of once-daily oral zasocitinib, demonstrating rapid, durable, and consistent skin clearance alongside meaningful improvements in itch and quality of life," Stein Gold said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry, including Takeda and Oxford PharmaGenesis, which partially funded the study.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter