Dermatology Special

EADV: Oral Zasocitinib Beneficial for Adults With Plaque Psoriasis

Skin clearance superior across multiple end points compared with deucravacitinib; improvements also seen in QoL score, Itch NRS
psoriasis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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