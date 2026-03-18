Dermatology Special

Early-Onset Androgenetic Alopecia Linked to Diabetes Mellitus Risk

Androgenetic alopecia linked to DM, impaired fasting glucose in adults younger 45 years but not those older than 45 years
male pattern baldness alopecia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Diabetes
Alopecia
Young Adult

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