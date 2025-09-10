Eczema Recurrence Rate of 23.4 Percent Reported After Discontinuing Dupilumab

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 10, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with atopic dermatitis (AD), the cumulative recurrence rate after discontinuing dupilumab is 23.4 percent, according to a study published online Aug. 12 in Frontiers in Medicine.Maohua Chen, from the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China in Chengdu, and colleagues examined the recurrence rate, time to recurrence, and factors influencing recurrence in patients with moderate-to-severe AD after discontinuing dupilumab.The median follow-up time was 49 weeks, and the statistical analysis included 141 AD patients. The researchers found that of these patients, 33 relapsed (relapse rate, 23.4 percent), with a median time to relapse of 29 weeks. Allergic conjunctivitis, duration of treatment <16 weeks, body mass index ≥28 kg/m2, male sex, and positive familial predisposition to allergy were predictors with a significant effect on recurrence (hazard ratios, 7.912, 5.871, 5.653, 5.634, and 3.438, respectively)."In conclusion, this study confirms the disease characteristic of AD recurrence and emphasizes the necessity of individualized treatment, postdiscontinuation monitoring, and long-term standardized management of AD patients with different risk factors for recurrence to minimize recurrence and optimize the overall health of the patients," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter