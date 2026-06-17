Extra Lesions ID'd During Mohs Visits Are Often Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Additional lesions identified during scheduled Mohs surgery visits are often nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC), according to a study published in the May issue of SKIN.Sabine Obagi, from the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Tucson, and colleagues characterized the diagnostic yield and clinical features of other clinically suspicious lesions identified during the same-day Mohs surgery visits in a retrospective analysis performed of patients with NMSC who underwent same-day biopsy and subsequent Mohs surgery from January 2022 to June 2023. Demographics, diagnoses, and treatment decisions of biopsied lesions were characterized.Overall, 140 lesions were biopsied in 116 patients. The researchers found that 101 (72.1 percent) of these lesions were NMSC, including 65 and 36 (46.4 and 25.7 percent, respectively) pathologically confirmed basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs), respectively. Twenty, 10, and six (55, 29, and 16 percent, respectively) of the 36 SCCs were located in medium-risk, high-risk, and low-risk anatomic areas, respectively, per Mohs appropriate use criteria. All lesions diagnosed as NMSC were excised on the same day as biopsy."Same-day biopsy is an efficient and feasible approach that may facilitate more streamlined care pathways and potentially reduce missed or delayed NMSC diagnoses," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter