Dermatology Special

Extra Lesions ID'd During Mohs Visits Are Often Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer

All lesions diagnosed as nonmelanoma skin cancer were excised on the same day as biopsy
skin cancer surgery mohs melanoma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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