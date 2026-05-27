Dermatology Special

Familial Melanoma Genes May Increase Risk for More Cancers Than Previously Thought

Combined prevalence of pathogenic variants ranged from 0.5 to 0.9 percent in U.K. Biobank, U.S. Geisinger MyCode
genes genetics DNA telomere
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
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