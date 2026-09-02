Dermatology Special

Few With Hereditary Melanoma Harbor Pathogenic Variant in Melanoma Predisposition Gene

Prevalence of CDKN2A-associated HM was 3.7 percent, which was the same as MITF-associated HM
genes genetics DNA telomere
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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