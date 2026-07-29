Dermatology Special

Fish Oil Supplement Added to Isotretinoin Noninferior for Treating Acne

Fish oil also showed smaller reductions in corneometer values and smaller increases in triglyceride levels
supplements vitamins fish oil omega 3
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Prescription Drugs
Nutritional Supplements
Acne
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