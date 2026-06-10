Dermatology Special

Generally Mild, Managed Adverse Effects Seen With Combo Treatment for Hair Loss

37.7 percent of women had adverse effects, most commonly hypertrichosis and dizziness/lightheadedness/orthostasis
hair brush alopecia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Hair Loss
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