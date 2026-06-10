Generally Mild, Managed Adverse Effects Seen With Combo Treatment for Hair Loss

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adverse effects from combination spironolactone and oral minoxidil treatment for hair loss occur in 37.7 percent of women, with the most common being hypertrichosis and dizziness/lightheadedness/orthostasis, according to a study published in the June issue of the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.Eliza Dewey, from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined safety and tolerability by adverse effect incidence in a retrospective cohort study conducted in 432 women aged 18 years and older taking combination therapy for hair loss.The researchers found that at the time of adverse drug effects, the average spironolactone and low-dose oral minoxidil doses were 87.6 ± 51.4 mg and 1.8 ± 1.1 mg, respectively. The incidence of adverse effects was 37.7 percent; the most common was hypertrichosis, followed by dizziness/lightheadedness/orthostasis (12.3 and 12.0 percent, respectively). Simultaneous initiation reduced the risk for hypertrichosis by 64.8 percent (odds ratio, 0.35). Orthostatic effects risk was increased by concurrent use of one or more additional blood pressure-altering medications (odds ratio, 3.29). No significantly increased risk for blood pressure effects was seen with dosage and treatment initiation pattern. The therapeutic regimen was unmodified in 46.0 percent of cases; adjustments were largely made in the outpatient setting (94.3 percent)."We suggest that simultaneous initiation may be advantageous and preferable to a sequential approach for patients wishing to avoid hair growth in areas beside the scalp. Physicians should work with patients to titrate to a tolerable dose of both medications that, ultimately, achieves the goal of sustainable hair regrowth," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter