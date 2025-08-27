Global Prevalence of Hidradenitis Suppurativa Estimated at 0.99 Percent

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 27, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- The estimated global prevalence of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is 0.99 percent, according to a meta-analysis published online Aug. 27 in JAMA Dermatology.Dorra Bouazzi, M.D., Ph.D., from Herlev-Gentofte Hospital in Denmark, and colleagues estimated the global prevalence of HS and examined differences in prevalence by age, sex, geographical location, body mass index, smoking status, gross domestic product, and the Human Development Index in a meta-analysis. The sample included 22,743 participants, including 247 HS patients across 25 studies in 23 countries from six continents.The researchers observed considerable inconsistency in prevalence estimates (I2 >75 percent), but the overall random-effects global prevalence was 0.99 percent (95 percent confidence interval, 0.67 to 1.46 percent). The only factor seen to be associated with prevalence estimates was female sex (β = 1.02; 95 percent confidence interval, 1.01 to 1.03)."Substantial global variations in HS prevalence were observed," the authors write. "Further studies are needed to investigate the underlying causes of the substantial global variations in HS prevalence."Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter