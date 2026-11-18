WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with hidradenitis suppurativa, glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) use is associated with reduced rates of reoperation following excision, despite higher rates of infection, according to a research letter published in the November issue of SKIN.Sean Frisbie, from the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and colleagues compared postsurgical complications of hidradenitis excision between patients with and without preoperative use of GLP-1 RA therapy. A total of 2,992 patients were included after propensity score matching (1,496 per cohort).The researchers found that compared with nonusers, GLP-1 RA users demonstrated significantly lower rates of reoperation at one and three months (risk ratios, 0.58 and 0.70, respectively). However, significantly higher rates of infection were also seen for GLP-1 RA users at one month postoperatively (risk ratio, 1.41). The cohorts had similar rates of debridement, wound dehiscence, thromboembolic events, emergency department visits, and overall complications."GLP-1 RA therapy was associated with reduced postoperative reoperation following hidradenitis suppurativa excision, despite higher short-term infection rates," the authors write. "Overall complication profiles were otherwise similar between cohorts, supporting a potential perioperative and disease-modifying role for GLP-1 RAs in hidradenitis suppurativa."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter