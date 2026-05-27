Gummy Nutraceutical Linked to Improvements in Hair Parameters

WEDNESDAY, May 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For women with nonscarring alopecia, a dermatologist-developed gummy nutraceutical (Xtressé) is safe and associated with improvements in hair parameters, according to a study published in the May issue of SKIN.Spencer D. Hawkins, M.D., from the Hair Medicine Institute in Alpharetta, Georgia, and colleagues conducted a prospective, single-center, single-arm pilot study to examine the safety and efficacy of Xtressé in 24 women with self-perceived hair thinning. Two gummies were consumed daily for four months. The study was completed by 17 participants (11 with nonscarring alopecia and six with scarring alopecia).The researchers found that 81.8 percent of the participants with nonscarring alopecia met responder criteria by Canfield HairMetrix phototrichogram analysis, with mean increases of +7.35 and +6.81 percent in total hair density and terminal hair density (11.4 and 10.2 hairs/cm2, respectively); improvement in global scalp coverage by SOCAi Vision was demonstrated for 63.6 percent. Localized phototrichogram parameters within scarred regions of interest declined among participants with scarring alopecia (16.7 percent responder rate), consistent with irreversible follicular loss, while a 66.7 percent improvement by SOCAi Vision was seen in the surrounding nonscarred scalp as detected by global imaging. Among SOCAi Vision responders in both subgroups, mean relative improvement in global coverage exceeded 20 percent. There were no reports of adverse events."Together, these findings highlight the importance of disease stratification and multimodal outcome assessment when evaluating therapies across heterogeneous alopecia populations," the authors write.Several authors disclosed ties to Restore Biologics Holdings, which manufactures Xtressé and funded the study.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter