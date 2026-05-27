Dermatology Special

Gummy Nutraceutical Linked to Improvements in Hair Parameters

Xtressé was safe, tolerated, and associated with measurable improvements in women with nonscarring alopecia
hair loss alopecia
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Nutritional Supplements
Hair Loss
Alopecia
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