Hidradenitis Suppurativa Can Significantly Impair Sexual Health

WEDNESDAY, July 1, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) significantly impairs quality of life and is associated with impaired sexual function in men and women, according to a study published online June 10 in the International Journal of Dermatology.Defne Özkoca, M.D., from the Koç University School of Medicine in İstanbul, and colleagues examined the rate of sexual dysfunction among patients with HS in a multicentered cross-sectional study. A total of 522 patients completed a structured online questionnaire, including demographics, disease characteristics, the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Self-Assessment Tool (HSSA), HS-specific Dermatology Life Quality Index (HS-DLQI), and validated sexual function instruments.The researchers observed a positive correlation for higher HSSA stages with worse HS-DLQI scores (r = 0.258). Associations with greater quality of life impairment were seen for lesions in the head/neck, inframammary, gluteal, and inguinal regions. Significantly lower International Index of Erectile Function-5 scores and higher erectile dysfunction (ED) prevalence were seen for male patients versus controls; in multivariable analysis, HS was not an independent risk factor for ED. Significantly lower Female Sexual Function Index scores were seen for female patients than controls, especially in domains of arousal, orgasm, satisfaction, and pain, while lubrication remained unaffected and desire scores were higher."Our findings demonstrate that both female and male HS patients have lower sexual function compared to healthy controls, with the pain domain being markedly affected in females," the authors write. "These findings suggest a potential association between physical disease activity and sexual health, which should be interpreted cautiously given the cross-sectional design."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter