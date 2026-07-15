Dermatology Special

High-Dose Vitamin D Provides Rapid Relief for Radiation-, Chemo-Induced Skin Conditions

Rapid symptomatic and objective improvement seen for toxic erythema of chemotherapy and acute radiation dermatitis
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Cancer
Skin Disorders
Radiation
Side Effects
Chemotherapy
Vitamin D
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