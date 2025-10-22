Hydrocolloid Dressing Suitable Option After Dermatologic Surgery

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 22, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Hydrocolloid dressing (HCD) is a suitable postoperative option after dermatologic surgery, with similar scar appearance and complication rates relative to daily petroleum ointment, according to a study published online Oct. 22 in JAMA Dermatology.Maria C. Bell, M.D., from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, and colleagues compared scar appearance and surgical complications with a one-time application of HCD for one week after excisional surgery versus daily petroleum ointment in a randomized clinical trial. A total of 146 adult patients undergoing standard excision or Mohs micrographic surgery with linear bilayered repair were randomly assigned: 72 and 74 to HCD and petroleum ointment, respectively.The researchers found that for overall appearance, surgeon and patient ratings were clinically comparable. The difference in mean Visual Analog Scale rating between HCD and petroleum groups was –0.40, –0.08, and –0.09 at seven, 30, and 90 days, respectively. Higher, but not statistically significant, rates of adverse events were seen for the HCD group, including postoperative bleeding, wound dehiscence, and surgical site pain. Postoperative antibiotics were not required by any patients. A higher proportion of patients in the HCD group versus the petroleum ointment group rated the HCD as convenient or extremely convenient (86.9 versus 46.8 percent) and comfortable or extremely comfortable (73.8 versus 48.3 percent)."The clinical decision to use HCD versus daily petroleum ointment should balance cost and patient preferences for convenience and comfort with their risk of postoperative complications," the authors write. "The ability to wear HCD continuously for the first week after surgery provides a practical benefit, especially for patients who find daily dressing changes challenging or tedious."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter