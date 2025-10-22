Dermatology Special

Hydrocolloid Dressing Suitable Option After Dermatologic Surgery

Scar appearance and complication rates similar to those seen with daily petroleum ointment
surgical dressing
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Skin Cancer
dermatology

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com