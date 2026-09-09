IBD Events Rare in Patients With Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treated With IL-17 Inhibitors, Placebo

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 9, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) events are rare among patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) treated with interleukin (IL)-17 inhibitors or placebo, according to a review published online Sept. 9 in JAMA Dermatology.Marley Cutrona, from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, and colleagues examined the incidence of IBD in patients with HS treated with IL-17 inhibitors in a review of 24 studies that met inclusion criteria (10 randomized controlled trials [RCTs], 11 nonrandomized studies, and three case reports).The researchers found that through week 16, new-onset IBD, defined as new-onset or worsening Crohn disease or ulcerative colitis, occurred in six of 2,572 patients treated with IL-17 inhibitors (0.23 percent) and in zero of 1,066 patients treated with placebo (across 10 RCTs), with no significant difference seen between groups. Seven new-onset IBD events occurred among 469 patients in nonrandomized studies (crude incidence, 1.49 percent), with a pooled incidence of 3.90 percent. Seventeen new-onset cases and four IBD flares were reported across randomized trials, long-term extension studies, and nonrandomized studies."IBD events observed during IL-17 inhibitor therapy for HS were rare in clinical trials as well as nonrandomized studies," the authors write. "Although the absolute risk appears low, interpretation is constrained by the low events and inconsistent reporting of IBD outcomes and baseline status."One author disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical and dermatology industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter