Dermatology Special

IBD Events Rare in Patients With Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treated With IL-17 Inhibitors, Placebo

No significant difference seen in IBD events between patients treated with IL-17 inhibitors or placebo
hidradenitis suppurativa
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Crohns Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Biologics
Hidradenitis Suppurativa
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