Dermatology Special

Intervention for Children of Skin Cancer Survivors Can Improve Sun-Protective Behaviors

However, no lasting reduction seen in child-reported sunburn with the intervention
woman with sunburn
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Skin Cancer
Sunburn
Sunscreens
Family
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